Atherosclerosis is a condition in which plaque builds up inside the arteries, leading to hardened, narrow, or even blocked arteries. The damage caused by atherosclerosis may contribute to a range of cardiovascular conditions, such as coronary heart disease or peripheral artery disease. New research rethinks the impact of plaque buildup on heart disease.

Atherosclerosis refers to the buildup of plaque in the arteries that are normally responsible for carrying blood to various vital organs of the body.

Because the condition affects every artery, if left untreated, it can lead to severe cardiovascular problems including heart attack, stroke, or heart failure.

The plaque that builds up is made of cholesterol, fat, or calcium. Previous research has suggested that it is the soft – that is, noncalcified and lipid-laden – plaque that holds the highest risk of rupturing and triggering heart attacks.

However, new research – presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions, in Washington, D.C. – indicates that the opposite may be true. The new study, conducted by researchers from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, UT, suggests that hard, calcified plaque may be a stronger indicator of adverse cardiovascular events.