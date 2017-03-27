More than half of patients who test positive for tree nut allergies based on blood or skin prick assessments experience no reaction to the nuts when consumed, a new study finds.

Lead study author Dr. Christopher Couch, a member of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI), and colleagues suggest that oral food challenges should be the first port of call for the diagnosis of tree nut allergies.

The study results were recently published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

According to the ACAAI, tree nuts – such as cashew nuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and walnuts – are among the eight most common food allergens in children and adults.

Symptoms of tree nut allergies may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, itching of the mouth, throat, eyes, or skin, shortness of breath, and – in severe cases – anaphylaxis.

If an individual is allergic to one type of tree nut, then they are more likely to be allergic to other types. As a result, they are often told to avoid other types of tree nuts. The new study, however, suggests that such caution may not be needed.