New research suggests that a sedative commonly prescribed to Alzheimer’s patients may significantly increase their risk of developing pneumonia.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that prescribing sedatives to people with Alzheimer’s disease may increase their risk of pneumonia.

Dementia is a neurological condition that progressively impairs a person’s cognitive abilities. More specifically, the term ‘dementia‘ is used to describe a group of symptoms that affect a person’s memory, thinking, orientation, language, and decision-making.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most prevalent form of dementia, affecting more than 5.5 million people in the United States and accounting for 60 to 70 percent of all dementia cases worldwide. Other forms of dementia include vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and various forms of frontotemporal dementia.

Some studies have suggested that dementia is also a risk factor for pneumonia and pneumonia-related death. Additionally, most patients with dementia are prescribed sedatives such as benzodiazepines, and former research has indicated a link between use of the common sedative and pneumonia risk.

In this context, a team of researchers from the University of Eastern Finland (UEF) in Kuopio, Finland, set out to examine if there was indeed a link between benzodiazepine use and pneumonia in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers examined data from 49,484 participants with Alzheimer’s disease from the national registries of the Medication use and Alzheimer’s disease, or MEDALZ, cohort. The registries included data on prescriptions, hospital discharges, and causes of death.

The study’s first author is Dr. Heidi Taipale, of the UEF’s Kuopio Research Centre of Geriatric Care, and the findings were published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.