Celiac disease is a rare digestive disorder and anorexia nervosa is a chronic eating disorder. These conditions have similar symptoms, and both are particularly common among adolescents. New research examines the link between the diagnoses for these two conditions in young women. New research suggests that receiving a diagnosis of celiac disease may drastically increase the odds of developing anorexia. Celiac disease (CD) is an inflammatory gastrointestinal disorder that harms the small intestine and is triggered by gluten-containing foods. The disorder affects around 1 in 141 people in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and it tends to be more prevalent in women. Eating disorders affect at least 30 million U.S. individuals. Anorexia nervosa (AN) is a serious eating disorder affecting the health and well-being of almost 1 percent of U.S. women. People with AN may perceive themselves as overweight when, in fact, they may be the opposite. Although the disorder affects both genders, anorexia is 2.5 times more prevalent in women. Both of these conditions tend to affect adolescents and young adults in particular, so a team of researchers set out to examine the link between the two conditions in young women. The findings were published in the journal Pediatrics, and the first author of the study is Dr. Karl Marild of the Barbara Davis Center at the University of Colorado.

Studying the link between CD and AN diagnoses The study examined 17,959 Swedish women who were diagnosed with CD between 1969 and 2008. The median age at which participants received their CD diagnosis was 28 years, and 353 participants were diagnosed with AN at a median age of 17 years. The patients were clinically followed for 1,174,401 person-years. “Person-time” is a measurement commonly used in health studies to calculate incidence rates of an illness. It combines the number of participants and the time they spent contributing to the study. The researchers also examined a control group of 89,379 women who did not have CD. A total of 54 of the almost 18,000 patients with CD received a diagnosis of AN, compared with 180 of their 89,379 age-matched counterparts. This corresponds to an incidence rate of AN after a CD diagnosis of 27/100,000 person-years. Some of the patients had a record of AN before being diagnosed with CD – more specifically, 33 participants with CD and 76 control participants had a history of AN before their CD diagnosis.