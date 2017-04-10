Sleep is known to play a key role in learning and memory formation, but what happens to these important brain functions when we fail to get enough sleep? Researchers from the University of Michigan provide some answers with their new study.

Researchers suggest that sleep deprivation disrupts the rhythm of neuronal firing in a specific area of the hippocampus, which might interfere with memory formation.

The study found that sleep deprivation interferes with the rhythm of neuronal firing in a region of the hippocampus called CA1. The hippocampus is the brain structure responsible for the formation of long-term memories.

Study leader Nicolette Ognjanovski, of the Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology at Michigan, and colleagues found that disrupting the rhythm of neuronal firing, or oscillations, in the CA1 of mice interfered with memory formation.

Ognjanovski and colleagues say that their findings – recently reported in the journal Nature Communications – shed further light on the role that sleep plays in memory.

Current guidelines recommend that adults should aim to get around 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night for optimal health. According to the American Sleep Association, however, around 35 percent of adults in the United States report getting under 7 hours of sleep per night.

Studies have shown that sleep is important for memory consolidation – that is, the brain’s ability to convert short-term memories into long-term memories. With this in mind, it is no surprise that a lack of sleep has been found to hinder memory formation.

Previous research has associated sleep deprivation with impaired hippocampal function. However, Ognjanovski and team note that precisely which area of the hippocampus is affected by lack of sleep has been unclear.

To find out, the team conducted a series of experiments in mice, beginning with a learning task.