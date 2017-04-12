Eczema affects a large proportion of children and adolescents in the United States. New research investigates whether silk clothing improves health outcomes for children with eczema.

Share on Pinterest New research investigates the benefits of wearing silk for children aged between 1 and 5 who have eczema.

Eczema – also known as atopic dermatitis – is a chronic dermatological disease that causes the skin to itch and become very dry. Although the condition is not contagious, people with eczema may be vulnerable to other viral and bacterial skin diseases.

Atopic dermatitis affects approximately 30 percent of the U.S. population, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Children and adolescents seem to be particularly at risk of eczema, the NIH report.

Clothing seems to play an important role in the management of the disease. Patients are routinely advised to wear cotton or smooth fabrics and avoid materials such as wool, which may worsen the itching.

Furthermore, in countries such as the United Kingdom, specialist silk clothing is available on prescription for people with eczema.

As a result, a team of researchers from the University of Nottingham in the U.K. – led by Kim Thomas and colleagues – set out to investigate the benefits of wearing silk garments for children with eczema. The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.