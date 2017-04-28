The nature of the relationship between cannabis and psychiatric disorders has been hotly debated for decades. A new study, using genetically modified mice, adds more fuel to an already blistering blaze.

A new study uses a mouse model to probe the links between cannabis and schizophrenia.

Cannabis is, by far, the most commonly used illicit drug both across the United States and globally.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 22.2 million people had used the drug in the previous month.

Furthermore, according to the Monitoring the Future Study of 2016, almost half of 12th graders have tried marijuana at least once in their life.

Because of its prevalence and the new legislation affecting its legality in the U.S., research into its pros and cons is at an all-time high.

Over the years, the question of whether cannabis is linked to psychiatric conditions has been investigated many times. Research has produced mixed results .

What seems clear is that, if there is a relationship, it is a complex one. A range of factors appears to play a part, such as the age at which marijuana is first used, how much and how often it is consumed, and genetic vulnerabilities.