Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease affects millions of people in the United States. The condition is often not detected until it is well advanced, and a definitive diagnosis requires an invasive biopsy of the liver. One subtype can lead to severe liver cirrhosis and cancer. Now, promising results from a preliminary study set the stage for a noninvasive test that only requires a stool sample. The test examines the makeup of gut microbes in the stool sample. Share on Pinterest Research has shown that the analysis of a stool sample could be enough to diagnose NAFLD. The study – by researchers from the University of California-San Diego (UCSD) and colleagues from Human Longevity, Inc. in San Diego and the J. Craig Venter Institute in La Jolla, both in California – is published in the journal Cell Metabolism. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition characterized by a buildup of fat in the liver. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, it is “one of the most common causes of liver disease in the U.S.” NAFLD is a different condition to alcoholic liver disease, in which the fat buildup is due to heavy alcohol use. In the new study – which involved 135 participants and establishes “proof of concept” – the researchers found that the stool-based test was able to predict advanced NAFLD with an accuracy of between 88 and 94 percent. First author Rohit Loomba, a professor of medicine and director of the NAFLD Research Center at UCSD, says that determining who has or is at risk for NAFLD is a “critical unmet medical need.” Although there are dozens of new drugs in the pipeline, if it were possible to better diagnose the disease, then patients could be better selected for trials and “ultimately [we] will be better equipped to prevent and treat it,” Prof. Loomba adds.

Obesity raises risk for NAFLD There are two forms of NAFLD: simple fatty liver and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Fast facts about NAFLD People with NAFLD often experience no symptoms.

Sometimes, people with one type of NAFLD are later diagnosed with the other type.

Having NAFLD raises the chance of developing cardiovascular disease. Learn more about NAFLD Simple fatty liver is a form of NAFLD in which there is fat in the liver but without inflammation or cell damage. This form does not usually lead to liver damage or complications. NASH is type of NAFLD where, in addition to fat buildup, the liver also shows signs of inflammation and liver cell damage. The inflammation can lead to scarring or fibrosis, and then to more severe cirrhosis, which alters the liver’s fundamental biology. NASH can also progress to liver cancer. Nobody knows exactly what causes NAFLD, or why some of the people affected have simple fatty liver while others have NASH. Estimates suggest that around 20 percent of people with NAFLD have NASH. In the U.S., between 30 and 40 percent of adults are thought to have NAFLD, and approximately 3 to 12 percent have NASH. Being obese – and having conditions related to obesity, such as type 2 diabetes – raises the risk of developing NAFLD. Prof. Loomba and colleagues note that NAFLD is thought to affect up to 50 percent of obese people.