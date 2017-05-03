Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease affects millions of people in the United States. The condition is often not detected until it is well advanced, and a definitive diagnosis requires an invasive biopsy of the liver. One subtype can lead to severe liver cirrhosis and cancer. Now, promising results from a preliminary study set the stage for a noninvasive test that only requires a stool sample. The test examines the makeup of gut microbes in the stool sample.

The study – by researchers from the University of California-San Diego (UCSD) and colleagues from Human Longevity, Inc. in San Diego and the J. Craig Venter Institute in La Jolla, both in California – is published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition characterized by a buildup of fat in the liver. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, it is “one of the most common causes of liver disease in the U.S.”

NAFLD is a different condition to alcoholic liver disease, in which the fat buildup is due to heavy alcohol use.

In the new study – which involved 135 participants and establishes “proof of concept” – the researchers found that the stool-based test was able to predict advanced NAFLD with an accuracy of between 88 and 94 percent.

First author Rohit Loomba, a professor of medicine and director of the NAFLD Research Center at UCSD, says that determining who has or is at risk for NAFLD is a “critical unmet medical need.”

Although there are dozens of new drugs in the pipeline, if it were possible to better diagnose the disease, then patients could be better selected for trials and “ultimately [we] will be better equipped to prevent and treat it,” Prof. Loomba adds.