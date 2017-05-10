A study that followed more than 44,000 men for 26 years finds that compared with a “Western” style diet, a plant-rich diet that is known to reduce blood pressure and is recommended for preventing heart disease is linked to a lower risk of developing gout, a painful arthritic condition that typically starts in the big toe.

A recent study has shown that a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and nuts can reduce a person's risk of gout.

The study – by a team that includes members from Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, and Arthritis Research Canada in Richmond, BC – is published in The BMJ.

Gout is a painful condition that affects the joints – primarily those in the big toe, although it can also affect other joints and areas around them.

It is a type of arthritis that occurs when there is too much of the waste product uric acid in the blood (a condition known as hyperuricemia), causing the body to deposit it as “needle-like crystals” in the joints.

As the uric acid deposits accumulate, they cause the joint to become inflamed, red, and stiff, giving rise to bouts of intense, intermittent pain.

In their study paper, the researchers note that the prevalence of gout in the United States and the United Kingdom has risen over recent decades to reach 3.9 percent and 3.2 percent of adults, respectively.