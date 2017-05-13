Hispanic patients with an acute ischemic stroke have longer door-to-needle times than non-Hispanic white patients, investigators at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City, NY, reported at the 69th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr. Jonathan Cauchi and colleagues conducted a study to determine whether there were differences in door-to-needle (DTN) times based on race and ethnicity, even among acute ischemic stroke patients arriving within the tissue plasminogen activator (TPA) time window.

In acute ischemic stroke, administration of intravenous TPA improves long-term clinical outcomes, with better outcomes occurring with earlier administration.

Prior research has shown racial and gender differences in stroke care and outcomes. Notably, in patients who receive TPA, there is a higher rate of hemorrhagic complications in black and Asian patients, but TPA efficacy is not affected by race or ethnicity.

There are limited data on whether race or ethnicity affects DTN times.