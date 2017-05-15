Numerous studies have suggested that tomatoes have anti-cancer properties. A new study provides further evidence of this, after finding that whole tomato extract has the potential to treat and even prevent stomach cancer.

Researchers from the United States and Italy found that whole extracts from two varieties of tomato – San Marzano and Corbarino – blocked the growth of stomach cancer cells and dampened their malignant characteristics.

Study co-author Prof. Antonio Giordano, director of the Sbarro Institute for Molecular Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of Cellular Physiology.

According to the American Cancer Society, there will be around 28,000 cases of stomach cancer diagnosed in the U.S. this year.

Also referred to as gastric cancer, stomach cancer is most common among older adults; around 60 percent of adults diagnosed with the disease are aged 65 or older.

Previous studies have suggested that compounds found in tomatoes – such as lycopene, a carotenoid that gives tomatoes their red color – may help to fight cancer.

However, Prof. Giordano and colleagues note that few studies have investigated the anti-cancer effects of whole tomatoes – a research gap they set out to address with their new study.