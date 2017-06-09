A new study of more than 5,000 children has associated consumption of non-cow’s milk with shorter height, raising concerns about the nutritional content of cow’s milk alternatives.

Researchers found that children who consume non-cow’s milk may be shorter than average for their age, compared with children who drink cow’s milk.

Furthermore, the study revealed that the greater children’s intake of non-cow’s milk, the shorter they are likely to be.

Lead study author Dr. Jonathon Maguire, of St. Michael’s Hospital in Canada, and colleagues recently reported their findings in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the advice is that cow’s milk should not be given to children under the age of 1 year, as it lacks many of the required nutrients. What is more, the protein and fat in cow’s milk is hard for babies to digest.

For children over the age of 1 year, however, cow’s milk is considered beneficial for the developing brain and bone health, due to its high content of fat, protein, and calcium.

Studies have also associated cow’s milk consumption in childhood with increased height. The new study supports this association, after finding that children who drink non-cow’s milk are likely to be shorter.