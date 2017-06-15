Thousands of people across the United States are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. New research examines the effect of statins on the risk of developing this neurodegenerative disease.

A new study suggests that statins should not be prescribed to prevent Parkinson's disease.

Every year, approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimate that half a million people in the country live with the illness.

Statins are a type of drug commonly used to decrease “bad” cholesterol levels in the blood. Often prescribed to patients at risk of cardiovascular disease, statins improve the blood flow and restore the elasticity of the arteries.

Recently, there has been an increasing interest in the potential of statins to protect brain cells and thus prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

But the evidence in support of this neuroprotective role has been inconsistent or has depended on animal models and cell cultures.

Xuemei Huang, Ph.D. – a professor of neurology at Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, PA, and an author of the new study – describes another reason why the evidence of the neuroprotective role of statins has been inconclusive so far:

“Higher cholesterol,” Prof. Huang says, “the main indication to use statins, has been related to lower occurrence of Parkinson’s disease. This made it hard to know if the statin[‘s] protective effect was due to the drug or preexisting cholesterol status.” But the new research Prof. Huang carried out with her colleagues accounts for this factor.

Co-author Guodong Liu, Ph.D., an assistant professor of public health sciences, explains, “A diagnosis of hyperlipidemia, a marker of high cholesterol, was associated with lower Parkinson’s disease prevalence, consistent with prior research. We made sure to account for this factor in our analysis.”