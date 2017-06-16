New research finds evidence of a link between use of certain hair products, such as dyes and relaxers, and raised risk of breast cancer in women. The findings also suggest that the effect is different between black and white women.

Share on Pinterest Recent research has found that women who use hair dye or chemical relaxers could be at increased risk of developing breast cancer.

The study – led by researchers from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, NJ – is published in the journal Carcinogenesis.

Breast cancer is cancer that starts in breast cells. It is the second most common cancer worldwide, and the most common in women. In 2012, there were nearly 1.7 million global cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women.

In the United States, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, after skin cancer.

Although deaths to breast cancer have been falling in the U.S., it remains the second biggest cause of death from cancer for all women, and black women are at higher risk of dying from it than white women.

Men can get breast cancer too, as they are also born with breast cells. However, rates of breast cancer among men are much lower.

Every year in the U.S., around 220,000 women and 2,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 40,000 women and 400 men die of the disease.

The risk of developing breast cancer is related to a number of factors, some of which cannot be changed. However, many can be changed. Among the factors that cannot be changed are getting older, genetics, and age of first menstrual period. Among those that can be changed are physical activity, use of alcohol, and use of some forms of hormone replacement therapy and contraceptive pills.