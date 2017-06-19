Lack of physical activity is a risk factor for many serious conditions. The fact that neither adults nor teenagers get as much exercise as they should is, perhaps, not very surprising. But new research shows that the situation might be a lot more worrying than previously believed. Share on Pinterest Teenagers get as much physical exercise as seniors, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that adults engage in at least 2.5 hours of physical activity per week. The CDC also report that only 1 in 5 adults gets this much physical activity. People who do not get the exercise they need are more likely to die prematurely or develop a range of serious illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, and some forms of cancer. Not only do adults not get enough exercise, but teenagers fare even worse. Fewer than 3 in 10 high school students get a minimum of 60 minutes of daily physical activity, which is the level of exercise recommended by both the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO). New research, published in the journal Preventive Medicine, suggests that the situation might be even more grim than previously thought; levels of physical activity among teenagers are surprisingly low, the study finds.

Studying physical activity across several age groups The team of researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, set out to examine levels of physical activity across several age groups. Additionally, the research looked at different times of the day and their corresponding levels of activity, as well as differences in exercise patterns according to gender. The study’s senior author was Vadim Zipunnikov, an assistant professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Biostatistics. Prof. Zipunnikov and colleagues examined a total of 12,529 participants, accessing the data available from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys carried out in 2003-2004 and 2005-2006. The participants continuously wore tracking devices for 7 consecutive days, taking them off only when they went to bed or had a shower. These devices tracked how long the participants were sedentary for, and for how long they engaged in light or moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. The scientists divided the participants into five groups according to age: children (aged between 6 and 11), adolescents (12 to 19 years old), young adults (aged between 20 and 29), midlife adults (31 to 59 years old), and older adults (aged between 60 and 84). In terms of gender, 49 percent of the participants were male, and 51 percent were female.