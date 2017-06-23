People draw conclusions from every instance of your name being mentioned. Your brand is the way you are currently perceived as a doctor, but branding is not marketing. Put simply, personal branding is about being authentic and delivering value. Share on Pinterest A clearly defined and managed brand is important for doctors. Branding is becoming increasingly crucial in today’s world, even beyond the corporate workplace. Whether you work in a hospital or other healthcare setting, your branding is already evident to everyone you interact with. Something as small and seemingly insignificant as your listing on your hospital’s or practice’s website communicates information about you. If you are not actively managing your brand, it will be inconsistent, which can detract from how you are perceived as a doctor, potentially harming your image. In a recent survey, 70 percent of participants believed that they had defined their brand and 50 percent believed that they were living it consistently. However, only 15 percent had truly defined it and under 5 percent were consistently managing it. “Branding is important, more important than most of us realize, within medicine and without, although most people outside the business community don’t use that term,” Jeffrey M. Brown, M.D. – a family physician in California, who writes a regular column for Physician’s Money Digest – told Medical News Today. “Fortunately, once we are aware of it, and perhaps the studies that validate its value, we can manipulate it. Because of course branding can work in both a positive and negative direction,” he added. Ultimately, branding can help you to expand your practice, increase referrals, and increase the number of procedures that you perform. Having a strong brand allows you to develop a reputation that makes people want to work with you, helps them trust you, and makes them expect a certain level of quality and consistency from you. In the first article in our series on branding, we bring you tips on how to get started with defining and sharing your brand.

How to define your brand Branding is about differentiating yourself, and authenticity is key. Without this, branding would be merely acting – an empty, exhausting endeavor as you struggle to play a role that doesn’t come naturally to you. Being yourself sounds easy. But it also requires you to truly know yourself, and to know your unique talents and strengths. Defining your brand is a thoughtful process that should not be rushed. Even if you are not running a private practice, you should think of yourself as an embedded entrepreneur. A successful brand helps you to make the best of yourself and your hospital or practice. The first step is identifying your talents and strengths. When defining who you are and your unique abilities, the goal is to determine how they can be used to benefit others in your daily practice. It can be helpful to consider how other people perceive you, and what they appreciate about you. If reviews have been written about you or your practice online, read through them to gain valuable insights. The better you understand your value to others, the more relevant and compelling your brand will be. Take time to reflect on your purpose, including why you chose your line of work and why you continue to do it. Global brand strategist Blaise James suggests a three-part approach: First, create a statement of purpose by finishing the sentence, “I’m in the business of…” Next, he recommends thinking about your point of view and your beliefs. These are inherently more personal and singular than your purpose. This can be done by completing the sentence, “I believe the world would be a better place if…” And finally, he suggests forming principle statements, which demonstrate how you act on your purpose. To create principle statements, you can complete the phrases, “I always…”, “I only…”, and “I never…”

Keys to branding Branding starts with who you are and how you are perceived. But the perception is not only of your competence, but also of your character, including your standards and communication style. “Everything you do and say can affect others’ perception of who you are and what you do, like it or not,” said Dr. Brown. The strength of your soft skills directly affects the success of your brand. Soft skills include your ability to: adapt

collaborate well with others

interact easily with dissimilar people

reason under pressure

communicate in a clear and compelling way Such skills can be strengthened by working with a mentor or coach. In his New York Times bestseller Emotional Intelligence, renowned psychologist and science writer Daniel Goleman uses brain and behavioral research to show how IQ intelligence is ultimately limited in predicting personal success. Instead, he presents emotional intelligence as the strongest success indicator and defines it as a set of skills stemming from self-awareness, altruism, personal motivation, and empathy. Consistent behavior is also critical to your brand. The more consistent you are, the more you strengthen your brand, one encounter at a time.