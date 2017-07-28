Researchers have developed a new compound that may soon be developed into an effective treatment for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Share on Pinterest Melanoma may be halted by a newly developed drug. Skin cancer is the most pervasive form of cancer in the United States. Melanoma accounts for the vast majority of skin cancer deaths; it is estimated that every hour, one U.S. individual dies from it. The condition has been referred to as the “deadliest form of skin cancer.” But now, research offers hope that a new compound may help to treat the condition. The new study, published in the European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, proposes a substance that may be able to target melanoma cells while preserving nearby healthy cells. The scientists were led by Dr. Arun Sharma, an associate professor of pharmacology, and Dr. Shantu Amin, a professor of pharmacology, both of Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey. People with melanoma are currently being prescribed drugs that are either not well tolerated, or to which the tumors become resistant within 6 to 7 months. But as the researchers explain, their compound may succeed where other drugs have failed.

A ‘fragment-based drug design’ The compound is called napthalamide-isoselenocyanate (NISC-6) and the scientists used different fragments from their previous research to form it. Namely, they used an isoselenocyanate moiety from a drug they had previously designed and tested. They had developed this moiety, or molecule fragment, from isothiocyanates, which are chemicals that can be naturally found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage. These plants are thought to have anticancer properties. However, as the researchers note, while it is advisable to consume these vegetables to prevent cancer, the chemical compound on its own may not be enough to work therapeutically. So, the scientists combined this isoselenocyanate moiety with another compound referred to as napthalamide moiety of mitonafide. This latter substance is a so-called topoisomerase II alpha inhibitor. Typically, these inhibitors are used to stop DNA replication in cancer, and they have been used as anticarcinogenic drugs. Mitonafide has been shown to work against tumors in clinical trials, but toxicity levels were too high.