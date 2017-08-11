Despite significant advances in neuroscience, we are far from knowing what each neuron in the human brain does and looks like. New research, however, brings us closer to such encyclopedic knowledge. Share on Pinterest New research uses an innovative brain mapping technique to investigate the myriad of individual differences among brain cells. Using molecular methods, researchers from the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, CA – in collaboration with the University of California (UC), San Diego – were able to map the individual differences in neurons to an unprecedented level of detail. The findings have important clinical implications for neuropsychiatric disorders such as autism and schizophrenia. The team was jointly led by Joseph Ecker, director of Salk’s Genomic Analysis Laboratory, Margarita Behrens, senior staff scientist at the Salk Institute, and Eran Mukamel, of the UC San Diego Department of Cognitive Science. Their findings were published in the journal Science. The first authors of the study are Chongyuan Luo, a research associate at the Salk Institute, and Christopher Keown, who is a cognitive science graduate student at UC San Diego.

Mapping billions of neurons Luo and colleagues examined neurons in both a mouse brain and a human brain. Previous efforts of single-cell identification have centered around an mRNA analysis, but, the researchers explain, RNA can change under the influence of the environment. DNA methylomes, on the other hand, tend to be stable throughout adulthood, so the researchers decided to use these instead for neuron identification. DNA methylomes are the result of the DNA methylation process – that is, the addition of methyl groups to the bases of a DNA molecule, which leads to epigenetic changes. During epigenetic changes, the expression of the gene is altered – meaning that it can be “turned on” or “turned off” – but the genetic sequence, or its code, does not change. The researchers used a single-cell methylome sequencing protocol they developed for the study and applied it to the brain cells in the frontal cortex of a young adult mouse and a young adult human. They applied the sequencing protocol to a total of 3,377 mouse neurons (generating methylomes and covering 4.7 percent of the mouse genome), and 2,784 human neurons (covering 5.7 percent of the human genome). Brain cells have two types of methylation as opposed to other types of cell that only have one, and the researchers mapped both types.