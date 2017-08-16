Tetrahydrocannabinol, the main active ingredient in cannabis, is linked to changes in how oxygen “travels” through the brain. This may correlate with changes in brain functions in the long-term, a new study argues.

Cannabis is the most widely used illicit drug in the United States, according to data from the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Recently, medical marijuana – which is used for health treatment purposes – has been legalized in a number of U.S. states. Some studies suggest that controlled cannabis use can reduce chronic pain, and Medical News Today have reported on research that linked marijuana with lower stress levels in consumers.

However, medical marijuana has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe product to use, and some studies suggest that it can have negative effects, such as psychological decline, on long-term users.

Considering the split opinions on the pros and cons of using cannabis, as well as its widespread use both recreationally and for medical purposes, it is important for specialists to gain a better understanding of its effects on the human system.

Dr. Francesca Filbey, the director of Cognitive Neuroscience Research in Addictive Disorders at the Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas, has recently led a new study analyzing the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is the main active substance in cannabis, on the brains of chronic cannabis users.

THC is the ingredient responsible for the feeling of intense wellness that comes with cannabis use. This feeling is linked to the brain’s processing of oxygen, so Dr. Filbey and colleagues were quite interested in seeing how, exactly, THC affects the flow of oxygen through the brain, and the brain’s use of it.

“Our finding suggests that functional and structural changes that have been reported in the brains of marijuana users may be due to alterations in cerebrovascular function,” declared Dr. Filbey for MNT.