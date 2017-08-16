Could as little as 1 hour of sleep influence children’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes? A new study suggests so. Share on Pinterest New research investigates the link between sleep duration and risk markers for type 2 diabetes in children. In the United States, 1 in 3 people are estimated to develop type 2 diabetes at one point in their lifetime. The disease affects men and women of all ages, but according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 5,000 young people are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes every year. Researchers from St. George’s, University of London in the United Kingdom set out to examine the potential link between sleep duration and type 2 diabetes risk in children. The team was led by St. George’s professor Christopher G. Owen, and the findings were published in the journal Pediatrics. As the authors of the new research explain, the possible associations between the length of sleep and the risk markers for type 2 diabetes have not been sufficiently studied.

Studying sleep duration and diabetes risk Prof. Owen and colleagues examined 4,525 multiethnic children aged between 9 and 10 years, all of whom were living in the U.K. They took the children’s body measurements, including height, weight, blood pressure, and bioimpedance – a measure of how well the body resists electric current, which gives insights into body composition. The researchers took blood samples and tested the children’s predisposition to type 2 diabetes using a plasma glucose test. The scientists also tested the children’s levels of lipids, insulin, and the hemoglobin HbA1c, among others. Insulin is the hormone that regulates blood sugar. An imbalance in the body’s lipids – or body fat – is thought to be involved in cardiovascular complications for people with type 2 diabetes. Finally, HbA1c has been shown to be a marker of such lipid impairment. Sleep duration was calculated using the information provided by the children. They reported on the time they typically go to bed and the time they wake up on a school day. The researchers confirmed this information in a subgroup of children, using an accelerometer-based sleep tracker. Prof. Owen and team fed the body measurements, as well as the cardiovascular and type 2 diabetes risk markers, into multilevel linear regression models, adjusting for possible confounders such as sex, age, ethnicity, socioeconomic background, and the effect their schools might have on the results.