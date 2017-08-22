In a search for new treatments for type 2 diabetes, researchers have discovered that implanting polymer sponges into fat tissue might offer a way forward. Share on Pinterest Scientists have found that by injecting polymer sponges into the fat tissue of patients with type 2 diabetes, communication between fat and the rest of the body can be restarted, thereby preventing weight gain. So suggests new research from the University of South Carolina (USC) in Columbia that is featuring at the American Chemical Society’s 254th National Meeting & Exposition, held in Washington, D.C. The team found that 3 weeks after receiving polymer sponge implants in their fatty abdomens, obese mice with type 2 diabetes fed on a high-fat diet gained less weight and had lower levels of blood sugar than untreated equivalent mice. Diabetes is a long-lasting disease that develops when the body either does not make enough insulin (type 1 diabetes) or cannot use insulin effectively (type 2 diabetes). Insulin is a hormone that helps cells to take up sugar from the blood so they can use it for energy. Major tissues and organs, such as the liver, brain, and skeletal muscles, need lots of blood sugar to work properly. If untreated, diabetes can result in vision loss, heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and other health problems, due to damage caused by excess glucose in the bloodstream.

Body fat is an ‘active organ’ Around 30.3 million people in the United States have diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes. Approximately 95 percent of them have type 2 diabetes. The number of U.S. adults with diabetes has more than tripled in the past 20 years, largely as a result of an aging population and rising numbers of overweight and obese people. As yet there is no cure for diabetes, and current treatments depend heavily on patients’ ability to manage them. Thus, researchers are keen to discover ways to manage diabetes that do not need patients to perform daily tasks. Important discoveries in recent years have revealed that body fat is not just a passive reservoir of excess energy but an “active organ” that releases hormones and communicates with other parts of the body. For example, obesity research has revealed that fat tissues participate in an intricate pattern of “inter-tissue crosstalk” that influences metabolism and inflammation.

Polymer sponges One member of the USC team had previously experimented with pancreatic cells embedded in polymer sponges, implanting them into the fat pads of mice with type 1 diabetes as a way to restore insulin production. R. Michael Gower, Ph.D. – now a USC assistant professor of chemical engineering and of biomedical engineering – had done this work while at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. In the new study, Prof. Gower and colleagues wanted to find out what effect the polymer sponges – which are made of poly(lactide-co-glycolide) (PLG) – on their own might have on fat tissue. The researchers regard themselves as “tissue engineers” who are addressing diabetes by restoring the communication between fat tissue and other parts of the body. Prof. Gower explains, “When people eat poorly, don’t exercise, and are under a lot of stress, they gain weight. When fat stores get too large, communication with other parts of the body breaks down and can lead to diabetes. What we’re trying to do is restart that conversation.”