If you’re dieting, you may want to think about taking 2 weeks out; it could help you to lose the pounds and keep them off. This is the conclusion of a new study, which found that continuous dieting may actually hinder weight loss.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that taking 2-week breaks from dieting could increase weight loss.

Study leader Nuala Byrne, a professor in the School of Health Sciences at the University of Tasmania in Australia, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the International Journal of Obesity.

It is estimated that every year, around 45 million people in the United States go on a diet, primarily with the aim of losing weight.

But, as many who have dieted will be well aware, sticking to a diet plan 7 days per week can be a challenge. The new study, however, suggests that we should not feel guilty about taking a short break from dieting, as it may actually help with weight loss.

Prof. Byrne and colleagues came to their findings by enrolling 51 obese men aged 25 to 54 years who were a part of the Minimising Adaptive Thermogenesis And Deactivating Obesity Rebound study.

As part of the study, the men were randomly assigned to one of two diet groups. One group was required to follow a continuous calorie-restricted diet for a total of 16 weeks.

The men in the other group followed the same calorie-restricted diet, but they took 2-week breaks during which they increased their calorie intake enough to keep their weight stable. This cycle was repeated for 30 weeks, meaning that they also engaged in 16 weeks of dieting in total.