Nine ways to raise blood pressure

While low blood pressure might seem like a good thing to have, a person's blood pressure can occassionally be too low and cause problems.

In some situations, natural solutions can raise low blood pressure and relieve some of the symptoms that accompany it. In other cases, intervention in the form of medications and therapies may be needed to raise blood pressure to a healthy level.

What is low blood pressure?



A blood pressure reading lower than 90 mmHg over 60 mmHg is considered to be low blood pressure.

Blood pressure can be measured using millimeters of mercury (mmHg).

Low blood pressure or hypotension is most regularly defined as any reading lower than 90 mmHg over 60 mmHg.

However, most doctors will only describe low blood pressure as a problem if a person has the symptoms of low blood pressure.

Low blood is not a concern if there are no symptoms present. However, when low blood pressure causes symptoms it can be a sign that not enough blood is getting to the organs.

If this happens for too long, it can cause serious consequences, including:

shock

stroke

heart attack

kidney failure

Natural ways to raise blood pressure

Most people with low blood pressure do not need medications or other medical interventions to raise blood pressure. There are plenty of natural ways and lifestyle changes to raise low blood pressure, including the following lifestyle changes.

1. Eat more salt

Contrary to popular advice, low-sodium diets are not good for everyone with blood pressure problems.

People with low blood pressure should consider increasing their sodium intake moderately to help raise blood pressure.

2. Avoid alcoholic beverages

Alcohol can lower blood pressure further, so people with low blood pressure should avoid drinking excessive amounts of alcohol.

3. Discuss medications with a doctor

Low blood pressure can be a side effect of a variety of medications.

If symptoms of low blood pressure begin after starting a medication, a person should discuss the symptoms with their doctor.

4. Cross legs while sitting

Crossing the legs while sitting has been shown to increase blood pressure. For people with high blood pressure, this can be a problem.

For people with low blood pressure symptoms, crossed legs may help increase blood pressure with minimal effort.

5. Drink water

Drinking more water can help increase blood volume, which can aleviate one of the potential causes of low blood pressure. It can also help avoid dehydration.

6. Eat small meals frequently

Eating smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day may help with low blood pressure.

This is because the smaller meals help prevent a drop in a blood pressure associated with eating larger, heavier meals.

7. Wear compression stockings

Compression stockings help reduce the amount of blood that gets caught in the lower legs and feet, so shifting it elsewhere.

Compression stockings are also used to help relieve pressure and pain associated with varicose veins.

8. Avoid sudden position changes

Sitting up or standing up rapidly can cause a feeling of lightheadedness, dizziness, or potential fainting in people with low blood pressure.

In these cases, the heart has not pumped enough blood through the body quickly enough to account for the sudden change in position or elevation.

9. Be aware of symptoms

Low blood pressure is only considered a problem if symptoms exist. If there are no symptoms present, low blood pressure should be taken as a sign of good health.

It is important for a person to know the symptoms and what to look out for if their low blood pressure starts to cause problems.

Causes

There are a number of potential causes of low blood pressure. In some cases, the underlying condition will need to be treated to correct low blood pressure.

Some of the most common causes include:

nutritional deficiencies

prolonged bed rest

pregnancy

medications

severe infections

allergic reactions

fall in blood volume

heart issues

However, low blood pressure can also be an indicator of good health if a person is not experiencing any symptoms.

Symptoms



Symptoms may not always be present or obvious with low blood pressure. However, they may include fatigue, blurred vision, and trouble focusing.

Some people with low blood pressure have no symptoms. In these people, low blood pressure is generally not dangerous or concerning.

However, even showing one or two symptoms may signal a problem. Low blood pressure can cause the following:

dizziness

fainting

inability to concentrate

blurred or distorted vision

nausea

fatigue

Some people may have symptoms of low blood pressure only when standing. This is known as orthostatic hypotension. Usually, this is not dangerous unless positional changes cause a person's blood pressure to drop rapidly, which may lead to fainting.

In more extreme cases, low blood pressure may lead to shock. Shock is a serious medical emergency caused by reduced blood flow throughout the body. It can damage the organs at a cellular level.

The symptoms of shock include the following:

rapid or shallow breathing

clammy skin

confusion or disorientation

rapid heartbeat

weak pulse

A person experiencing symptoms of shock needs urgent medical attention.

When to see a doctor



Low blood pressure may occassionally be caused or made worse by medication or underlying health conditions.

Doctors typically agree that low blood pressure is only an issue if symptoms exist.

A person with low blood pressure should be aware of possible symptoms and what medications may cause a further drop in their blood pressure when they start taking them.

Experiencing any of the symptoms of low blood pressure may also indicate an underlying condition that may need to be addressed.

Anyone experiencing signs and symptoms of shock needs to seek immediate medical attention, as shock is a life-threatening medical emergency.

Other tips

People who do not respond well to natural solutions may want to ask their doctor about medications that help raise blood pressure levels.

A person may also want to consider:

not lifting heavy objects

not standing in one place for a long time

raising the head of their bed

avoiding prolonged exposure to hot water

drinking more fluids when exercising or on hot days

Outlook

Unlike high blood pressure, which is associated with many potential health problems, low blood pressure is often considered a marker of good health.

A person should be aware of signs and symptoms of low blood pressure and talk to a doctor if low blood pressure is causing problems for them.