Although several studies have pointed to oxytocin, or the “love hormone,” as an important factor in promoting sociability, the mechanisms behind this remain unknown. Researchers from Stanford University have now looked into how oxytocin regulates the social reward mechanism in the brain.

Oxytocin, which is sometimes referred to as the “love hormone,” is a hormone and neuropeptide – or neurotransmitter, carrying information through the central nervous system – involved in sociability and sexual interaction. It also plays a role in facilitating biological processes related to childbirth, and bonding with the newborn baby.

Oxytocin is mainly produced in a brain region called the paraventricular nucleus, which is located in the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus is involved in various metabolic processes, including regulating body temperature, determining states of hunger and thirst, and some social behaviors, such as attachment.

Recently, much has been made of oxytocin’s role in promoting social behaviors, especially with a view to harnessing its potential in managing conditions such as autism, which impairs social interaction.

Medical News Today, for instance, have recently covered a study suggesting that the hormone could improve sociability in some children with autism.

Now, a new study conducted by Dr. Robert Malenka and a team of researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California now looks at the mechanism behind the social reward system of the brain, pinpointing oxytocin’s role in this process.

“[D]eficits in social behavior [due to brain disorders such as autism] profoundly affect […] quality of life,” Dr. Malenka told MNT, “and thus it is critical to understand the underlying abnormalities in brain function that cause [them].”

He continued, saying, “The findings in this paper suggest that one factor contributing to social behavior deficits may be abnormal modulation of the brain’s reward circuitry by oxytocin.”

A paper detailing the researchers’ findings has been published in the journal Science.