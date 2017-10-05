Researchers have uncovered a possible sex difference in how blood pressure affects dementia risk, after finding that women who get hypertension in their 40s are likelier to develop the condition. But for men, hypertension in midlife appears to have no impact on dementia risk.

Share on Pinterest Hypertension onset in midlife may be a dementia risk factor for women, but not for men, say researchers.

The study – conducted by researchers from Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA – was recently published in the journal Neurology.

Around 75 million adults in the United States have high blood pressure, or hypertension, putting them at increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

An array of studies have also suggested a link between high blood pressure and increased risk of dementia.

For the new research, study co-author Rachel A. Whitmer, Ph.D., of the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research, and colleagues sought to determine whether the link between hypertension and dementia risk varies by age and sex.

The team reached their findings by assessing the data of 7,238 adults enrolled in the Kaiser Permanente Northern California healthcare system.

Between 1964 and 1973, when subjects were an average age of 33 years, all participants had their blood pressure measured. Blood pressure was assessed again between 1978 and 1985, when they were aged 44, on average.

Around 31 percent of men and 14 percent of women had high blood pressure in their 30s, and around 25 percent of men and 18 percent of women had high blood pressure in their 40s.