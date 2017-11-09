Recently, a group of researchers ran a study investigating whether or not children with disturbed sleep demonstrate impaired memory. They also hunted for any related neural activity.

If we conclude that sleep is necessary for firming up memories, it stands to reason that broken sleep should have a detrimental effect.

One role that sleep seems to play a part in is the consolidation of memories. And although rapid eye movement ( REM ) sleep has long been considered important, non-REM (NREM) sleep has gained more interest recently.

Over the years, science has delved into the nature and function of sleep. Although there are plenty of unanswered questions, slowly, slumber is giving up its secrets.

A new study examined how obstructive sleep apnea in children may interfere with memory consolidation, and it also uncovered a potential method of predicting the level of disruption caused by the associated sleep loss.

In the new study, the researchers focused on children with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), which refers to a range of symptoms involving different degrees of upper airway collapse.

At the milder end of the spectrum is snoring, and at the other is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), wherein the airways collapse enough to prevent breathing for short periods during sleep.

With OSA, a person can often stop breathing for 20–40 seconds at a time, many times per night — and even many times per hour — without being aware. These pauses in breathing also cause a reduction in blood oxygen levels.

SDB is relatively common. Some estimate that around 1 in 10 children have some level of SDB. And although OSA has been quite well studied in adults, research in children is lacking.

Some studies have shown that SDB can negatively impact children’s academic success, but short-term memory deficits in a pediatric population have not consistently been measured . This may be because neuropsychiatric tests rely on short-term memory, whereas academic performance also relies on long-term memory.

Memory can be broken down into three phases: learning the task, or encoding; consolidation; and recall. During the consolidation phase, the memory trace is stabilized, making it more likely to “stick.”

In adults, fragmented sleep has been shown to interfere with memory consolidation , but little research has explored this effect in children.

The new study, which has been published in the journal PLOS ONE , set out to see whether specific memory deficits could be measured in children with OSA. Also, the team wanted to understand more about the specific phases of sleep that are disrupted.

Earlier studies showed that NREM Stage 2 (N2) sleep spindles — short bursts of brain activity that occur during NREM sleep — may be important. NREM slow oscillations are also thought to be involved.

The team wanted to know whether or not these two sleep characteristics were disrupted in children with SDB.

For the study, the team recruited 36 children aged 5–9 and split them into three groups: a control group; children that snored; and children with OSA. Each child was evaluated overnight at Boston Children’s Hospital Pediatric Sleep Laboratory in Massachusetts.