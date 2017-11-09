New research based on a large longitudinal study has revealed that reduced blood flow from the heart in old age also leads to poorer circulation in the temporal lobes of the brain, which constitute our memory “hub.” Share on Pinterest What is the link between heart health and brain health? A study led by researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN — in collaboration with other institutions — was published yesterday in the journal Neurology. The findings show that older adults with a lower cardiac index, or the blood flow pumped from the heart, is tied to reduced cerebral blood flow in a region of the brain key to our memory. Study co-author Dr. Angela Jefferson explained for Medical News Today that she and her team became interested in the link between cardiac index measurements and cerebral blood flow after some of their previous research revealed a correlation with cognitive impairment diseases such as Alzheimer’s. “Our prior research findings,” she told us, “have shown reductions in cardiac function are related to abnormal brain changes in older adults, including cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, and dementia.” Following those findings, she added, “The purpose of the current study was to investigate the link between cardiac index and cerebral blood flow to better understand possible mechanisms underlying our prior clinical observations.”

Poor brain circulation is like ‘advanced aging’ The research team analyzed the data of 314 participants in the Vanderbilt Memory & Aging Project, a longitudinal study focused on “vascular health and brain aging.” The participants were 73 years old, on average, 59 percent of them were male, and 39 percent of them had been diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). According to the National Institute on Aging, around 8 out of 10 individuals with MCI later go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease. To measure the participants’ cardiac index, the team used echocardiograms, which image the heart and its blood pumping capacity through ultrasounds. They then used MRI to assess cerebral blood flow. Following these tests, Dr. Jefferson and team ascertained that a low cardiac index was tied to reduced cerebral blood flow. This was especially true for the temporal lobes, which are known to play a key role in memory creation and storage. In the left temporal lobe of the brain, the blood flow was reduced by 2.4 milliliters, on average, for 100 grams of tissue per minute, for each unit decrease in cardiac index. In the right temporal lobe, there was an average reduction of 2.5 milliliters of blood for 100 grams of tissue per minute. To ensure the consistency of their results, the scientists adjusted for confounding variables, such as the MCI diagnosis, the participants’ age, their level of education, and the presence of the ApoE e4 gene, which is associated with an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. “The primary finding,” Dr. Jefferson said, “was that lower cardiac index related to lower cerebral blood flow in the temporal lobes, the brain’s memory center and the area where Alzheimer’s disease first develops in the brain.” “The magnitude of these associations corresponded to 15 to 20 years of advanced aging.”