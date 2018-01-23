Injury to mitochondria — tiny powerhouses inside cells that provide them with energy — triggers events that occur early in Alzheimer’s disease and may offer a promising target for treatment.

So concludes a new study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia that shows how oligomeric amyloid beta —a highly toxic protein — disrupts mitochondria.

The study also reveals how a pre-treatment might protect human brain cells from such damage.

“Mitochondria,” says lead author Dr. Diego Mastroeni, an assistant professor at Arizona State University in Tempe, “are the major source of energy in brain cells and deficiencies in energy metabolism have been shown to be one of the earliest events in Alzheimer’s disease pathobiology.”

Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that destroys brain tissue and robs people of their ability to think, remember, make decisions, socialize, and live independently.

It is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, where more than 5 million people have the condition.

The burden of Alzheimer’s disease in the U.S. is growing as the population ages. The cost of Alzheimer’s and other dementias is set to rise from $259 billion to $1.1 trillion between 2017 and 2050.

As it progresses, the disease changes the biology and chemistry of the brain causing nerve cells, or neurons, to perish and tissue to shrink.

There is currently no cure or effective treatment that significantly slows the progress of Alzheimer’s disease.

Signs of early tissue change are known to be in train before behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer’s emerge; however, despite some strong theories, the exact causes remain a mystery.