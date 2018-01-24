Drug resistance has emerged as one of the biggest threats to public health, highlighting the dire need for new antibiotics and improvements to existing ones. A new study may have brought us one step closer to such a feat, after identifying a type of onion that may help to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Researchers reveal how the onion species Allium stipitatum might help combat drug resistance.

Drug resistance, also referred to as antimicrobial resistance, occurs when infection-causing bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi evolve to resist a drug that once destroyed them.

Sadly, such a scenario is becoming increasingly common. In the United States alone, there are at least 2 million drug-resistant infections every year, and more than 23,000 people die from these infections.

Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is deemed a “serious” threat by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Worldwide, multidrug-resistant TB — which is TB that is resistant to the two strongest anti-TB drugs — affects more than 480,000 people annually.

Needless to say, winning the fight against drug-resistant TB would represent a huge leap forward in the fight against drug resistance as a whole.

Dr. Sanjib Bhakta — of the Institute of Structural and Molecular Biology at Birkbeck, University of London, United Kingdom — and colleagues believe their new study could make a big contribution; the team has identified a number of onion-derived compounds that can kill TB bacteria.