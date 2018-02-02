New research examines the impact of so-called crash diets, also known as very low-calorie diets, on heart function. The findings call for more careful cardiac monitoring in people trying to lose weight.

The idea of losing weight fast might be attractive, but people with a history of heart disease need to be extra careful, suggests new research.

Crash diets are very appealing to those wishing to lose weight fast — and that is most people.

Are they healthful? And how do they affect the body? The National Institutes of Health (NIH) warn that they could be dangerous, depriving the body of essential nutrients, and that these effects are particularly worrisome in children and teenagers.

Other adverse health effects that scientists have warned about include the slowing down of the metabolism, the weakening of the immune system, and the increasing chances of dehydration and arrhythmia.

Now, new research — presented at this year’s CMR conference, held in Barcelona, Spain — looks specifically at the effects of crash diets on heart health.

Dr. Jennifer Rayner, who is a clinical research fellow in the Oxford Centre for Magnetic Resonance at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, is the lead author of the new study.

She explains the motivation for the research and offers more context around this dieting practice, saying, “Crash diets, also called meal replacement programmes, have become increasingly fashionable in the past few years.”

“These diets have a very low-calorie content of 600 to 800 [calories] per day and can be effective for losing weight, reducing blood pressure, and reversing diabetes ,” Dr. Rayner adds.

“But the effects on the heart have not been studied until now,” she says. So, Dr. Rayner and team used MRI to examine the impact of crash diets on fat distribution and the good functioning of the heart.