Scientists studying ovarian cancer have revealed a new genetic mutation that increases a woman’s risk of ovarian cancer — and it can be passed to her by her father.

Recently, Medical News Today covered a study that looked into whether or not all women should get screened for ovarian cancer.

In that article, we looked at the results of a review published in JAMA that assessed the findings of more than 1,000 research papers published between 2003 and 2017 in order to establish whether screening reduces mortality risk for women who do not have a hereditary risk for ovarian cancer.

The authors of that study paper concluded that the harms of ovarian cancer screening outweighed the benefits for woman in the average risk category. But who is more at risk of ovarian cancer?

Now, research published in the journal PLOS Genetics identifies a new mutation associated with early-onset ovarian and prostate cancer that is passed down the paternal line through the X chromosome.

Previous studies have observed that the sisters of ovarian cancer patients seem to have a higher risk of developing this cancer than their mother, and it was this fact that led the researchers — at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY — to explore whether or not genes passed down by the father of ovarian cancer patients increase their risk of cancer.