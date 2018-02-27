Forget about crow’s feet, laugh lines, and counting the candles on your birthday cake or the spots on your hands; there’s now a better, more accurate way to tell how much your body has aged. In the near future, it may slow down the aging process that most of us take for granted.

Share on Pinterest Our chronological age does not necessarily reflect our biological age.

With a few Botox-crazed exceptions, most people resign themselves to the imminent reality of aging at some point in their lives — and reasonably so.

Apart from “death and taxes,” there are very few things in life as certain as the reality of our aging bodies and the complex biological processes that underpin it.

However, maybe gaining a better understanding of such processes will soon let us intervene and reverse the irreversible.

This is something that Aubrey de Grey and other representatives of the anti-aging movement seem to believe. Anti-aging researchers view aging as a disease that can, and must, be stopped, and a newly developed test may offer these scientists a reliable tool to help them measure how anti-aging therapies fare against these aspirations.

A team of Chinese-based scientists designed a simple urine test that can tell how much our bodies have aged by measuring a marker of cellular damage.

While knowing with precision your body’s biological age may sound depressing to some, the newly developed test could be a useful tool for predicting the risk of age-related illness and mortality.

Jian-Ping Cai, a researcher at the National Center of Gerontology in Beijing, China, led the research behind this new “aging diagnostic” tool, and the findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.