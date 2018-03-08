The researchers behind a new study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine note that inhibiting an enzyme known as cyclin-dependent kinase 2 could potentially save the hearing of millions of people.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that the drug kenpaullone may help to prevent hearing loss.

In the study, inhibiting cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) was found to protect rodents from noise- and drug-related hearing loss by preventing the death of inner ear cells.

If CDK2 inhibitors are proven to be an effective treatment for this purpose in humans, it would be very significant, as there are no medicines currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat hearing loss.

It is thought that, worldwide, around 466 million people have “disabling hearing loss,” which can be caused by a variety of factors — including infection, birth defects, exposure to noise, and the use of some medicines.

Last year, Medical News Today reported on a study that was published in the journal Menopause that found an association between the use of hormone replacement therapies in women and a higher risk of hearing loss.

However, this finding surprised the study authors, and they were unable to determine the causal mechanisms behind the association.