Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by beta-amyloid plaques in the brain that disrupt the normal functioning of neurons. Could a common vegetal pigment provide the fix?

Share on Pinterest A pigment found in beets may lead the way to better Alzheimer’s drugs, new research suggests.

The most prominent physiological characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease is the over-accumulation of clusters of amino acids called amyloid beta in the brain.

These clusters may sometimes come together into even larger formations, known as beta-amyloid plaques.

When too many groupings of beta-amyloid are able to “pile up” in the brain, it disrupts the normal signaling between neurons. Beta-amyloid groupings also trigger the nervous system’s inflammatory response , which has been linked with the progression of this condition.

But what if some of these physiological processes could be slowed down thanks to a common substance found in a widely available root vegetable?

Researchers from the University of South Florida in Tampa have experimented with a compound called betanin , which is the pigment that gives beets their dark red color.

Li-June Ming, Darrell Cole Cerrato, and their colleagues explain that this vegetal pigment interacts with amyloid beta, preventing some of the processes that may have harmful effects on the brain.

The results of the team’s research were presented this week at the 255th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society, held in New Orleans, LA.