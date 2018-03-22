A new study urges caution when cooking, after finding that a regular intake of grilled and well-done meat or fish could increase the risk of high blood pressure.

Researchers suggest that how we cook our meat may influence our hypertension risk.

The new research was led by Gang Liu, Ph.D., of the Department of Nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA.

High blood pressure, or hypertension, will occur when the force of blood that pushes against the wall of the arteries becomes too high. This can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and heart disease.

Since updated blood pressure guidelines came into play in the United States last year, it is now estimated that almost half of adults across the country have hypertension.

An unhealthful diet is known to be a major risk factor for hypertension . The new study, however, suggests that it’s not just the type of food that we eat that influences blood pressure; how we prepare our food can also play a part.

Previous studies have documented the many potential harms of consuming meats cooked at high temperatures. One study reported by Medical News Today last year, for example, linked a high intake of grilled, smoked, or barbecued meats to a 23 percent greater risk of death for breast cancer survivors.

Research has also associated foods cooked at high temperatures with a greater risk of heart disease.

For this latest study, Liu and colleagues sought to determine whether the cooking temperature or doneness of meat and fish — that is, how well they are cooked through — might influence blood pressure.