New research unravels what was previously a mystery: how do taste buds change in people with obesity?

Although the new study — now published in the journal PLOS Biology — was carried out in mice, the findings shed a clarifying light on a poorly understood phenomenon: the blunting of taste buds frequently noticed in people with obesity.

Eating delicious food activates reward centers in the brain. Dopamine — the “sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll” neurotransmitter — is released every time our taste buds come into contact with yummy flavors.

Taste buds are nerve endings that comprise 50–100 different cells.

It’s a fact that people with obesity tend to lose their sense of taste. However, until now, researchers had few clues as to how this happens, on a molecular level.

So, scientists at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, led by Andrew Kaufman and Robin Dando, set out to explore the link between taste buds and obesity.