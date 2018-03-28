You may have taken ibuprofen today, be it to ease a headache or alleviate back pain. But there might be more to this common medication than pain relief; a new paper suggests that a daily dose of ibuprofen could prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that ibuprofen could ward off Alzheimer’s if taken every day.

Led by Dr. Patrick McGeer, who is the CEO of Aurin Biotech in Canada, the study describes how ibuprofen could reduce inflammation caused by an Alzheimer’s-related peptide.

The paper was recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. It is estimated that around 5.7 million adults in the United States are living with the disease.

This number is predicted to rise to almost 14 million by 2050.

The search continues for the exact causes of Alzheimer’s, but a sticky protein called beta-amyloid is believed to play a role in the disease.

Beta-amyloid can clump together and form “plaques” in the brain. These plaques will interfere with brain cell communication, which can lead to memory loss, behavioral changes, and many other symptoms characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

In a study published last year , Dr. McGeer and colleagues revealed that a beta-amyloid peptide — known as amyloid-beta 42 (Abeta 42) — is present in saliva, as well as the brain, and that levels of this peptide are higher in adults who are at greater risk of Alzheimer’s.

Based on those results, the team suggests that a saliva test could be used to predict the risk of Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms arise.

“What we’ve learned through our research,” reports Dr. McGeer, “is that people who are at risk of developing Alzheimer’s exhibit the same elevated Abeta 42 levels as people who already have it; moreover, they exhibit those elevated levels throughout their lifetime so, theoretically, they could get tested anytime.”