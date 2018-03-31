Two recent papers attack two cancer-related problems using the same drug. They hope that it might improve survival in breast and lung cancer and halt obesity-related cancers. Share on Pinterest Research gives a deeper insight into the molecular changes associated with cancer. Researchers from Michigan State University in East Lansing are using novel molecular routes to attack cancer. The scientists were particularly interested in bromodomain inhibitors (BET inhibitors). These are a promising new class of drugs that target the genes involved in cancer’s growth. BET inhibitors prevent the expression of certain growth-promoting genes and therefore slow tumor growth. The researchers have published two papers in the journal Cancer Prevention. One concentrates on breast and lung cancer, and the other focuses on obesity-related cancers. Both approach the same molecular pathways.

Halting cancer genes The first was a preclinical study led by Karen Liby, who’s an associate professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology. This study found that a BET inhibitor called I-BET-762 delays the progression of existing lung and breast cancers by interacting with a cancerous gene called c-Myc. In health, this gene helps to regulate DNA transcription, but a mutated version is found in many types of cancer cell, where it helps them to proliferate quickly. Prof. Liby explains, “I-BET-762 works by targeting DNA so that this gene can’t be expressed. It does this by inhibiting a number of important proteins — both in cancer and immune cells — ultimately reducing the amount of cancer cells in mice by 80 percent.” The proteins it inhibits are vital for the cancer to grow. When one of them — called pSTAT3 — becomes active in immune cells, it prevents them from carrying out their protective role. This allows cancer to progress unimpeded. In cancer cells, pSTAT3 is typically overproduced, effectively shielding the cancer cells and allowing the tumor to continue to grow. In Prof. Liby’s initial study, they reduced levels of pSTAT3 by 50 percent in both immune and cancer cells.