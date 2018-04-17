Blood pressure should be basically stable. If it regularly changes from very high to very low, a range of complications can result.

It is normal for blood pressure to vary slightly throughout the day, but blood pressure that fluctuates from one extreme to the other should be monitored and managed.

Home remedies, lifestyle changes, and some medications can help to regulate blood pressure.

It is important to get it checked regularly because blood pressure can reveal a lot about a person's health.

Causes of fluctuating blood pressure

Below are five factors that can cause dangerous fluctuations in blood pressure.

1. White coat hypertension



This term describes blood pressure that is higher at the doctor's office, often because the person is anxious about the appointment.

A study published in 2013 concluded that people with white coat hypertension should be monitored for heart disease risk factors, especially abnormal blood sugar levels.

White coat hypertension is not necessarily as concerning as blood pressure that is consistently high.

A 2016 meta-analysis published in the Journal of Hypertension found that people with white coat hypertension had a lower risk of heart disease and a better outlook than people with lasting hypertension.

2. Medications

Certain medications can temporarily reduce blood pressure. They include:

diuretics

beta-blockers and other heart medications

tricyclic antidepressants

medications for high blood pressure, especially if the dose is too high

medications for Parkinson's disease

medications for erectile dysfunction, especially if taken with nitroglycerine

3. Emotional upset, anxiety, and stress

Strong emotions, particularly stress and anxiety, can cause blood pressure to spike. This is the body's natural response to a stressful event, and the pressure will eventually return to normal as the person calms down.

However, long-term stress and untreated anxiety can have lasting, harmful effects on blood pressure and overall health.

4. Temperature

Being in a warm room or taking a hot bath can temporarily lower blood pressure. This is usually not a cause for concern, as long as blood pressure does not dip too low.

Symptoms of dangerously low blood pressure include dizziness, nausea, and fainting.

5. Street drugs

Cocaine and methamphetamine can cause extreme spikes in blood pressure.

Risk factors



The factors below may increase the risk of dangerous swings in blood pressure:

an irregular work schedule, especially one involving night shifts

smoking and tobacco use

high levels of stress

anxiety

incorrect use of blood pressure medication

incorrect prescription or dosage of blood pressure medication

obstructive sleep apnea and other sleep disorders

kidney disease

diabetes and blood sugar problems

thyroid problems

heart disease

conditions affecting the nervous system

How is fluctuating blood pressure treated?

First, a doctor will determine the underlying cause. They will ask about a person's history and discuss their lifestyle and current medications. The doctor may also order or conduct tests.

Medications can lower blood pressure and prevent dangerous fluctuations. A person may also be able to achieve this by making changes to their lifestyle.

By attending follow-up visits, a person can ensure that their blood pressure remains within normal limits and that medications are not causing unpleasant side effects.

Home remedies and lifestyle changes

The following actions can help to normalize blood pressure:

Stop smoking : Smoking harms the arteries and causes high blood pressure.

: Smoking harms the arteries and causes high blood pressure. Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein : Reduce or eliminate added sugars and processed foods.

: Reduce or eliminate added sugars and processed foods. Get regular exercise : Moderate-intensity exertion, such as walking at a quick pace, is recommended by the American Heart Association. A person should do this for 30 minutes per day, at least 5 days a week.

: Moderate-intensity exertion, such as walking at a quick pace, is recommended by the American Heart Association. A person should do this for 30 minutes per day, at least 5 days a week. Limit alcohol consumption : Women should drink no more than one drink per day and men no more than two drinks per day. Drinking more than this can raise blood pressure.

: Women should drink no more than one drink per day and men no more than two drinks per day. Drinking more than this can raise blood pressure. Find healthy ways to lower stress : Meditation, deep breathing exercises, guided imagery, and other techniques to manage stress can help to avoid spikes in blood pressure.

: Meditation, deep breathing exercises, guided imagery, and other techniques to manage stress can help to avoid spikes in blood pressure. Consume less sodium : Excessively salty foods can cause sharp increases in blood pressure.

: Excessively salty foods can cause sharp increases in blood pressure. Reduce the intake of caffeine: Caffeinated drinks can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure, and they may make anxiety worse.

Consult a doctor for personalized guidance.

Complications



Regular fluctuations in blood pressure can increase the risk of:

a heart attack

a stroke

heart failure

kidney disease or failure

vision loss

sexual dysfunction

peripheral artery disease

A study from 2015 suggested that people with blood pressure that varied significantly between medical appointments were more likely to have a heart attack, a stroke, or heart failure.

Research published in The BMJ indicated that high variability in blood pressure put a person at the same risk for cardiac problems as high cholesterol.

A study from 2017 concluded that older adults with daily fluctuations in blood pressure were more likely to develop dementia. This supports the findings of a study from 2016, which suggested a link between high variability in blood pressure and declines in cognitive ability and memory.

Prevention

Healthy lifestyle choices, and in some cases medication, can resolve fluctuations in blood pressure.

Have blood pressure checked regularly, and seek treatment for any conditions that may affect it.

Takeaway

While fluctuations in blood pressure can be dangerous, medications and lifestyle changes can manage the situation.

After a doctor determines the cause of changing blood pressure, they will help to develop a treatment plan. A person should have their blood pressure checked regularly.

Follow the advice of doctors and take medicines as prescribed.