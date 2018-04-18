How to increase hemoglobin: Home remedies

Hemoglobin is a protein found in the red blood cells. These cells are responsible for carrying oxygen around the body.

In addition to transporting oxygen, hemoglobin carries carbon dioxide out of the cells and into the lungs. Carbon dioxide is then released as a person exhales. Having low hemoglobin can make it difficult for the body to perform these functions.

In this article, learn how to increase hemoglobin levels naturally. We also look at methods of testing and what the results show.

How to increase hemoglobin

A person can raise their hemoglobin levels at home by:

1. Increasing iron intake

Red blood cells representing ways to increase hemoglobin levels.
Hemoglobin is an important component of red blood cells.

A person with reduced levels of hemoglobin may benefit from eating more iron-rich foods. Iron works to boost the production of hemoglobin, which also helps to form more red blood cells.

Iron-rich foods include:

  • meat and fish
  • soy products, including tofu and edamame
  • eggs
  • dried fruits, such as dates and figs
  • broccoli
  • green leafy vegetables, such as kale and spinach
  • green beans
  • nuts and seeds
  • peanut butter

2. Increasing folate intake

Folate is a type of vitamin B that plays an essential part in hemoglobin production. The body uses folate to produce heme, a component of hemoglobin that helps to carry oxygen.

If a person does not get enough folate their red blood cells will not be able to mature, which could lead to folate-deficiency anemia and low hemoglobin levels.

Good sources of folate include:

  • beef
  • spinach
  • rice
  • peanuts
  • black-eyed peas
  • kidney beans
  • avocadoes
  • lettuce
3. Maximizing iron absorption

Consuming iron in foods or supplements is important, but a person should also help their body to absorb that iron.

Foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, strawberries, and leafy green vegetables, can boost the amount of iron absorbed. Taking a vitamin C supplement may also help.

Vitamin A and beta-carotene can aid the body in absorbing and using iron.

Foods rich in vitamin A include:

  • fish
  • liver
  • squash
  • sweet potatoes
  • kale and collards

Foods high in beta-carotene include yellow, red, and orange fruits and vegetables, such as:

  • carrots
  • sweet potatoes
  • squash
  • cantaloupes
  • mangoes

While vitamin A supplements can help the body to process iron, the vitamin is dangerous if too much is consumed.

Excess vitamin A may lead to a condition known as hypervitaminosis A. This can cause symptoms such as bone and joint pain, severe headaches, and increased pressure within the brain.

4. Taking iron supplements

A doctor may advise a person with extremely low levels of hemoglobin to take iron supplements. The dosage will depend on a person's levels.

It is important to note that too much iron can be dangerous. It may cause hemochromatosis, which can lead to liver disease and side effects such as constipation, nausea, and vomiting.

Supplements will cause levels of iron to increase gradually over a few weeks. A doctor may recommend taking the supplements for several months, to increase the body's iron stores.

Normal ranges

Close up of pregnant persons baby bump.
Pregnancy may cause low hemoglobin levels.

A doctor will check for low hemoglobin with a blood test.

Low hemoglobin is diagnosed when a man has less than 13.5 grams per deciliter (g/dL) of hemoglobin in the blood, or when a woman has less than 12 g/dL.

A person may have a low hemoglobin level for a variety of reasons, including:

  • iron-deficiency anemia
  • pregnancy
  • problems with the liver or kidneys
  • chronic disease

It is possible to have naturally reduced hemoglobin levels without an underlying cause. Some may even have low hemoglobin and experience no symptoms or indications.

With a doctor's guidance, a person can boost their levels of hemoglobin to fall within a normal range. Normal ranges are:

Appropriate hemoglobin levels for children vary depending on age. Anyone concerned about a child's hemoglobin levels should speak with a doctor.

People with very low hemoglobin levels may need additional treatment if taking supplements and changing the diet do not show sufficient results.

Symptoms

Symptoms of extremely low levels of hemoglobin include:

  • a fast or irregular heartbeat
  • pale skin and gums
  • fatigue
  • muscle weakness
  • frequent or unexplained bruising
  • reoccurring headaches

Causes of low hemoglobin

Iron rich foods including dried apricots, beans, seeds, chickpeas, lentils, and green leafy vegetables.
Eating iron rich foods may help prevent low hemoglobin levels.

A person with low hemoglobin may have anemia. Common causes of anemia include:

  • being deficient in iron, vitamin B-12, or folate
  • substantial blood loss
  • cancers that affect the bone marrow, such as leukemia
  • kidney disease
  • liver disease
  • hypothyroidism, or a thyroid gland that does not produce enough hormones
  • thalassemia, a hereditary disease that prevents hemoglobin from functioning properly
  • sickle cell anemia, a genetic disorder that causes a reduction in red blood cells and hemoglobin

Low hemoglobin levels can also be caused by:

  • lung disease
  • excessive smoking
  • burns
  • extreme physical exercise

Takeaway

Many people can boost their hemoglobin levels with dietary changes and supplements. Speak with a doctor to determine the correct supplement dosage.

If hemoglobin levels remain low, a person may need further treatment, such as a blood transfusion.

Depending on the cause of low hemoglobin and the treatments attempted, it may take up to a year for levels to reach a healthy range.

Why is folate good for you? Folate is commonly known as vitamin B9 and is abundant in leafy greens. Find out about the health benefits of folate including decreasing risk of birth defects, lowering risk of depression, maintaining a healthy heart and preventing cancer. This MNT Knowledge Center article also discusses sources of folate.
Everything you need to know about anemia Anemia affects more than 3 million Americans and is the most common blood disorder in the world. It occurs when the body does not have enough red blood cells and is unable to deliver enough oxygen to the cells in the body. This article looks at the three leading causes of anemia and what treatments are available.
What does a high MCHC mean? MCHC levels are measured during a complete blood test to identify the amount of hemoglobin in a single blood cell. High levels of MCHC can indicate a range of conditions, such as liver disease and hemolytic anemia. It can also be a side effect of some medications. Learn about symptoms of high MCHC and how to treat it.
What's to know about iron deficiency anemia? Iron is a vital mineral in the body, central to transporting oxygen around the body in the hemoglobin. A shortage of iron can cause health problems. In this article, learn about anemia and what causes iron deficiency. What are risk factors for developing iron deficiency anemia and how is it diagnosed?
Everything you need to know about iron Find out about the potential benefits of iron including assisting with a healthy pregnancy, helping both mental and physical performance, and preventing anemia.
