Scientists have now derived a compound from the body’s own immune cells and used it to successfully treat psoriasis in mice. The way the compound works with the body’s immune system makes it a potential candidate for treating other autoimmune disorders as well, such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system does not recognize its own tissue and starts attacking it.

This accelerates the growth cycle of skin cells, which causes them to accumulate in excess over the skin’s surface.

In the United States, around 6.7 million adults have this condition, for which there is yet no cure.

But new research offers hope, as scientists at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, reveal a new way to use the body’s own immunity to fight psoriasis.

The researchers — led by Maxim Artyomov, an assistant professor of pathology and immunology at the university — found that a compound blocks an inflammatory pathway that is involved in many other autoimmune disorders.