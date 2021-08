A group of researchers from Kentucky is dedicated to raising the profile of hemp and its potential health benefits. Following their preliminary studies, they conclude that it may help in the fight against ovarian cancer. Share on Pinterest Could hemp be the next best cancer treatment? Hemp and marijuana are in the same botanical family, but the former doesn’t share the latter’s psychoactive properties. As one of the earliest plants to be cultivated, hemp has been utilized by humans for thousands of years. Clothing, paper, ships’ sails, ropes, and shoes have all been made from hemp. However, for a complex web of reasons, it fell out of favor during the 20th century. But today, hemp is enjoying somewhat of a Renaissance, and, according to a new raft of studies, it might one day play a role in the treatment of ovarian cancer. In particular, the laboratory of Wasana Sumanasekera — located at the Sullivan University College of Pharmacy in Louisville, KY — is currently a hotbed of research into hemp’s potential ability to fight cancer.

A new strain of hemp Earlier this week, two of the laboratory’s researchers — Sara Biela and Chase Turner — presented their most recent findings at the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology annual meeting, which ran alongside the 2018 Experimental Biology meeting, held in San Diego, CA. Nobody can have missed cannabis’s slow and steady rise into mainstream medicine. Hemp, however, has been all but neglected. “Hemp, like marijuana,” explains Biela, “contains therapeutically valuable components such as cannabidiol, cannabinol, and tetrahydrocannabinol. However, unlike marijuana, hemp’s therapeutic ability has not been studied in detail.” Biela and Turner are determined to turn this around. For their experiments, they used a cultivated strain of hemp called KY hemp, which is grown in Kentucky. It is designed to contain optimal levels of therapeutic ingredients and is grown in an environment that limits the possibility of contamination.