A group of researchers from Kentucky is dedicated to raising the profile of hemp and its potential health benefits. Following their preliminary studies, they conclude that it may help in the fight against ovarian cancer.

Hemp and marijuana are in the same botanical family, but the former doesn’t share the latter’s psychoactive properties.

As one of the earliest plants to be cultivated, hemp has been utilized by humans for thousands of years.

Clothing, paper, ships’ sails, ropes, and shoes have all been made from hemp.

However, for a complex web of reasons, it fell out of favor during the 20th century.

But today, hemp is enjoying somewhat of a Renaissance, and, according to a new raft of studies, it might one day play a role in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

In particular, the laboratory of Wasana Sumanasekera — located at the Sullivan University College of Pharmacy in Louisville, KY — is currently a hotbed of research into hemp’s potential ability to fight cancer.