A new benefit of dark chocolate could be in sight — literally. One preliminary study suggests that indulging in this tasty treat could improve vision.

Scientists discovered that adults who ate a bar of dark chocolate saw a significant increase in visual clarity and contrast sensitivity in the 2 hours after consumption.

Study co-author Jeff C. Rabin, of the University of the Incarnate Word Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, TX, and team recently reported their findings in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Much to the delight of chocolate lovers, dark chocolate has started to develop a reputation as a health food, when consumed in moderation; it contains antioxidants called flavonoids, which are plant-derived compounds that can exert a number of positive effects, such as reducing inflammation.

It is believed that these flavonoids are largely responsible for some of the potential health benefits of dark chocolate consumption, which include better cognitive functioning and improved heart health.

Now, Rabin and colleagues suggest that the benefits of dark chocolate may extend to vision.