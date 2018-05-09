People with chronic kidney disease need to limit the amount of potassium they consume because their kidneys cannot process potassium properly, causing it to build up in the blood.

Medications used to treat kidney disease can also raise potassium levels. One the best ways to manage potassium levels is by making dietary changes. This may mean avoiding high-potassium foods and replacing them with low-potassium alternatives.

High-potassium foods to avoid



A person with chronic kidney disease should avoid eating nuts.

People with chronic kidney disease or CKD should avoid or limit foods that are high in potassium.

High-potassium levels can cause serious symptoms, including an irregular heartbeat and muscle cramping. Low-potassium levels can cause muscles to become weak.

A doctor or dietitian can help explain the right amount of potassium to consume for each person's unique situation.

Some high-potassium foods that people with CKD should limit or avoid include:

nuts

beans and legumes

potatoes

bananas

most dairy products

avocados

salty foods

fast foods

processed meats, such as luncheon meats and hot dogs

bran and whole grains

spinach

cantaloupe and honeydew

tomatoes

vegetable juices

Dietary restrictions can help prevent further damage to the kidneys in those with CKD.

Low-potassium foods to add



Apples are a popular low-potassium snack.

Low-potassium foods are a safer option for people with CKD. According to the American Kidney Foundation, a potassium-restricted diet allows for 2,000 milligrams of potassium daily.

However, a doctor or dietitian is in the best position to advise a person on their individual needs.

There are plenty of foods that are low in potassium. For these foods, a half cup is the recommended serving size.

Eating more than one serving can turn a low potassium option into a high potassium snack, so it is essential to stay within the recommended guidelines.

Low-potassium foods include:

apples, apple juice, and applesauce

most berries, including blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries

grapes and grape juice

pineapple and pineapple juice

watermelon

asparagus

broccoli

carrots

kale

cabbage

cucumbers

white rice, noodles, and bread (not whole grain)

zucchini and yellow squash

About potassium

People should not cut out potassium entirely, as it is an essential nutrient that helps manage many of the body's functions.

Potassium has many essential roles in the body, including:

helping the muscles contract

maintaining electrolyte balance

regulating blood pressure

keeping the heart functioning correctly

aiding in waste removal

promoting cell growth and health

delivering oxygen to the brain

stabilizing the metabolic process

What is CKD?

According to the National Kidney Foundation, CKD affects over 30 million Americans and is the result of a gradual loss of kidney function over time. Causes of CKD include high blood pressure and diabetes.

CKD can get worse over time. It is possible for kidneys to stop working completely, but this is rare. With proper treatment and dietary changes, people with CKD can lead healthy lives and avoid complications.

There is no cure for CKD, but treatment can manage symptoms and keep the kidneys functioning. Most people manage their disease with a healthy lifestyle, management of underlying conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and medications to treat symptoms.

In the early stages of kidney disease, a person may not experience any symptoms. As CKD progresses, it may cause:

fatigue and tiredness

swollen ankles and feet

shortness of breath

feeling nauseated

blood in urine

Because CKD is a lifelong condition, it is vital to have regular check-ups to monitor kidney function.

People with CKD have an increased risk for cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke. Regular checkups can help discover problems early and prevent complications.

Limiting potassium with CKD



Fatigue and tiredness are common symptoms of chronic kidney disease.

When kidneys fail, they cannot remove excess potassium from the body. This allows the extra potassium to build up and cause problems.

Having high levels of potassium in the blood is called hyperkalemia, which is common in people with advanced CKD.

High-potassium levels usually develop gradually. Symptoms of high levels of potassium include:

muscle weakness

numbness

tingling

nausea

If potassium levels increase suddenly and quickly, a person may experience the following:

nausea and vomiting

chest pain

heart palpitations

shortness of breath

These symptoms can indicate a life-threatening situation, and a person should seek immediate medical attention.

Takeaway

People with CKD need to work towards reducing the amount of potassium they consume. It is also essential for them to have regular checkups with a doctor to monitor their kidney function.

In addition to working with a doctor, it may help to meet with a dietitian who can help a person understand nutrition labels, reduce portion sizes, and plan meals.