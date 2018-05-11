A new study, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, concludes that cholesterol may play a significant role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Share on Pinterest Cholesterol builds up in arteries, but it may play a role in Alzheimer’s, as well. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that can build up on the walls of arteries, potentially causing health problems. Approximately 71 million people in the United States live with high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad cholesterol.” It is more commonly implicated as a contributing factor in cardiovascular conditions such as heart disease and stroke, but cholesterol is also one of the main constituents of the cell wall. A new study, published in the journal Nature Chemistry , suggests that this cholesterol could also act as a catalyst for clusters of a protein called amyloid-beta to form in the brain. Amyloid-beta is well known to be a key contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease, which currently affects around 5.4 million people in the U.S. When amyloid-beta aggregates, it forms into plaques that are toxic to brain function and kills off brain cells. However, scientists have struggled to identify how the clusters of amyloid-beta form in the first place.

Cholesterol speeds up aggregation What scientists do know is that amyloid-beta molecules do not normally stick together in the brain because they are only present in low levels, and they are spread out across the brain. The Cambridge team joined forces with researchers at Lund University in Sweden to investigate how amyloid-beta manages to form into clusters in Alzheimer’s disease. They revealed that amyloid-beta can stick to lipids, a type of insoluble molecule that includes fats, steroids, phospholipids, and waxes. In particular, amyloid-beta was found to stick very well to lipid cell membranes containing cholesterol. Then, once amyloid-beta molecules become stuck to cholesterol-containing lipid cell membranes in the vicinity of other “stuck” amyloid-beta molecules, there is a greater chance that these molecules will encounter each other, causing clusters to begin forming. The team calculates that the presence of cholesterol caused amyloid-beta clusters to develop 20 times faster than they would have otherwise.