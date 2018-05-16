A new study suggests that up to 14 percent of common mental health issues could be prevented by reducing job strain in the workplace.

Mental health problems are more common than we might think.

The National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) estimate that 16.2 million people in the United States have experienced major depression at least once in the past year.

Depression is considered the leading cause of workplace absenteeism in the U.S., as well as the leading cause of disability worldwide.

Anxiety is another common mental health problem. Over 19 percent of the entire U.S. population is estimated to have had an anxiety disorder in the past year.

Some studies have suggested that job strain is the leading cause of stress in the U.S., but could the intensity of a high-pressured work environment lead to common mental health issues such as anxiety and depression?