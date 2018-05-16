Gut microbiota could play a role in the development of colon cancer, a new study reveals. If this is true, then it may, in time, lead to treatments that would arrest the growth of cancerous tumors.

Share on Pinterest Researchers think that some gut bacteria may interact with microRNA in ways that could facilitate the development of colon cancer.

National Cancer Institute (NCI) figures suggest that 140,250 new cases of colorectal cancer could be diagnosed in the United States in 2018.

Among all the known risk factors for this cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) name a family history of colon cancer, an unhealthful diet, and obesity.

Lately, researchers are becoming more and more interested in whether variations in the bacterial populations of our guts impact the regulation of gene expression and facilitate the development of colon cancer.

A new study from the University of Minnesota in Twin Cities, which has now been published in the journal mSystems, suggests that there is a link between the composition of a person’s gut microbiome and the emergence of colon cancer.

The researchers, led by Ran Blekhman, believe that certain gut bacteria influence the activity of some types of microRNA (miRNA), which are non-coding molecules that help to regulate gene expression.

Such an interaction, they surmise, may lead to dysregulations at cell level that are characteristic of colon cancer.