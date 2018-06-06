An experimental form of immunotherapy completely obliterated breast cancer in a patient who had previously been failed by all other treatments.

Immunotherapy is a form of cancer therapy that boosts the body’s immune system in the fight against tumors.

Adoptive cell transfer (ACT), in particular, is a type of immunotherapy that strengthens a specific kind of immune cell: T cells.

In ACT, healthcare professionals collect T cells from the malignant tumor and isolate immune cells that are the most aggressive against cancer.

Next, they grow these T cells in large numbers in the laboratory and then reintroduce them in the patient’s body intravenously.

ACT has been proved to be effective in the treatment of several cancers, such as melanoma, lung cancer, and bladder cancers. These cancers are all characterized by a high level of mutations.

But this form of therapy is not particularly effective against cancers that have fewer mutations, such as stomach cancer, cancer of the esophagus, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer.

Now, however, a new and improved form of ACT has led to full regression of breast cancer in a patient who had previously been unresponsive to all other treatments — including chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

The treatment was administered as part of a phase II clinical trial led by Dr. Steven A. Rosenberg, the chief of the Surgery Branch at the Center for Cancer Research (CCR), which is part of the National Cancer Institute (NCI).