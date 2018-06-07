A new study strongly suggests that spending time in education raises the risk of myopia. The findings, write the authors, “have important implications for educational practices.”

The more years spent in education, the higher the likelihood of myopia, suggests a new study.

Myopia is a common form of visual impairment. In the United States, more than 40 percent of people aged 12–54 have the condition.

Uncorrected myopia is “the leading cause of distance vision impairment” worldwide.

Studies have estimated that by 2050, 5 billion people will have myopia and a further 1 billion will have developed high myopia, which is a condition that increases the risk of retinal detachment, cataract, and glaucoma.

Previous studies have documented a link between education levels and short-sightedness, but the causality between the two has remained unclear.

So, scientists at the University of Bristol and Cardiff University, both in the United Kingdom, set out to explore whether education directly raises the risk of myopia, or whether having myopia leads to more years spent in school.