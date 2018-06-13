There are countless adverse health effects associated with not getting enough sleep. But a recent study may pave the way for new sleep therapies, as a single brain area is found to control both sleep and wakefulness.

As an adult, you should sleep for at least 7 hours each night for optimal health.

From raising the risk of both hypertension and obesity to making depression and cancer more likely, sleep deprivation can harm our immune system just as much as our mental well-being.

A survey carried out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that 50 to 70 million adults in the United States have chronic sleep disorders.

They also found that over 35 percent of them do not get the minimum 7 hours that an adult needs for optimal health.

This prompted the CDC to deem sleep deprivation a “public health epidemic,” urging researchers to come up with new sleep therapies and unlock the mystery of how our brain induces the restful state.

Until now, it was believed that our brain uses several regions to alternate between sleep and wakefulness.

For instance, a popular hypothesis maintains that the cerebral cortex — that is, the upper part of the brain that can be found right beneath the skull — “emits” sleep-inducing slow brain waves, whereas wakefulness is controlled by the lower, mammalian part of our brain.

New research has turned this hypothesis on its head. Scientists from the Department of BioMedical Research at the University of Bern and the Department of Neurology at Inselspital, Bern University Hospital — both in Switzerland — find neurons that control both sleep and wakefulness.

The team was led by senior author Prof. Antoine Adamantidis, of the Department of Neurology at Inselspital. Thomas Gent, a researcher in the same department, is the first author of the paper.